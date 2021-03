Dubnyk surrendered three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Coyotes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dubnyk didn't get any help from his Sharks teammates Saturday. This was Dubnyk's fourth straight loss -- in that span, he's allowed 14 goals. The 34-year-old dropped to 3-9-2 with a 3.18 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 17 games. Martin Jones had been a bit better than Dubnyk lately, but a starting goalie for Monday's game versus the Wild has yet to be announced.