Dubnyk recorded a 34-save shutout in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Dubnyk did his part to backstop the Sharks to the win, and the offense gave him plenty of room to work with. This was Dubnyk's first shutout of the year. He improved to 3-5-2 with a 3.03 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 13 outings. With the second half of a back-to-back versus the Ducks on Saturday, head coach Bob Boughner has an interesting choice to make in goal.