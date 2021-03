Dubnyk will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Dubnyk relieved Martin Jones in the second period of Friday's matchup with the Golden Knights, surrendering two goals on 19 shots in the eventual 5-4 overtime loss. The 24-year-old goaltender will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a rematch with the same Vegas club that's now won five straight games.