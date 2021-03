Dubnyk will protect the road net in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dubnyk will make his first start in a week because the Sharks are on the second half of back-to-back games. The 34-year-old netminder has recorded an .891 save percentage and a 2-5-1 record across his last nine appearances. The Coyotes scored five goals on 28 shots against creasemate Martin Jones on Friday.