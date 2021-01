Dubnyk will draw the start on the road versus the Wild on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk went 12-15-2 in 30 appearances for Minnesota last year in which he registered a .890 save percentage and one shutout. After being shipped out to the Sharks during the offseason, Dubnyk should split the workload with Martin Jones for the rest of the campaign, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.