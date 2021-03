Dubnyk will guard the road goal during Friday's game versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dubnyk played well in his last start Monday against the Blues, stopping 24 of 26 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The veteran netminder will try to secure his third victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim squad that's 4-8-3 at home this year.