Dubnyk will patrol the crease during Saturday's home matchup against the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dubnyk wasn't great in his last start Wednesday versus Vegas, surrendering five goals on 37 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.40 goals per game on the road this year, fourth in the NHL.