Dubnyk will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game against Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dubnyk has played pretty well recently, maintaining a .920 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's posted an 0-2-0 record over that span due to weak goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to pick up his first win of the season in a road matchup with a Ducks club that's only averaging 1.73 goals per game this campaign, worst in the NHL.