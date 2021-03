Dubnyk surrendered two goals on 19 shots in relief of Martin Jones in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Dubnyk essentially played two periods, putting the Sharks in a position to make the comeback. Max Pacioretty beat Dubnyk in overtime, dropping the 34-year-old goalie to 1-4-2 with a 3.46 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 10 outings. It's unclear which of Dubnyk or Jones will start Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, but both netminders are risky plays in fantasy.