Dubnyk will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

The Sharks continue to have issues in the blue paint, so Dubnyk has a chance to pull ahead of Martin Jones for the No. 1 job with a strong performance Saturday. The 34-year-old Dubnyk has recorded a .910 save percentage and a 1-3-1 record through eight appearances. The matchup against the Blues is better than it seems, as they're struggling with a bevy of injuries and have registered just nine goals over the last five games.