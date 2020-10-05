Dubnyk was traded from Minnesota with a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Sharks in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick Monday.

Minnesota will retain half of Dubnyk's salary for the 2020-21 season, but this move gives them some extra cap space to work with this offseason. The 34-year-old recorded a 3.35 GAA and .890 save percentage in 30 games this season and did not appear in any of Minnesota's four postseason contests. The Sharks and Wild also struck a deal that sent Ryan Donato out west for a 2021 draft pick Monday. Expect the Wild to look around for a backup goaltender this offseason as Alex Stalock shifts into a full-time No. 1 role.