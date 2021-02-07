Dubnyk allowed one goal on 33 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Dubnyk played excellently Saturday, but an odd bounce off Isac Lundestrom got behind him. The Sharks' offense couldn't bail him out, and Dubnyk lost in the shootout. The 34-year-old goalie dropped to 0-3-1 in six appearances this season. He's posted a 2.71 GAA and a .917 save percentage so far, and there's a case to be made that he should see more playing time. Martin Jones has struggled across six starts, while Dubnyk has been solid, leaving a tough decision for head coach Bob Boughner as to who should start Tuesday's game in Los Angeles.