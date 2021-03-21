Dubnyk allowed four goals on 20 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Dubnyk didn't face a lot of traffic, but the Blues' line of Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron and Jordan combined for four goals and 11 points in the contest. Three of those goals were against Dubnyk, while the last one went into an empty net. The 34-year-old goalie fell to 3-8-2 with a 3.19 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 16 outings. With losses in his last three games, Dubnyk seems less likely than Martin Jones to start Monday's game versus the Kings.