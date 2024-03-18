Cooley allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Cooley looked sharp early in his NHL debut, holding the Blackhawks to one goal through two periods. However, the 26-year-old netminder would collapse midway through the third, surrendering three goals within 1:23 in an eventual 5-2 loss. Cooley had gone 6-6-2 with an .891 save percentage at AHL Rochester this season before he was acquired by San Jose at the trade deadline. With Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) returning as soon as Tuesday, Cooley could soon find himself back in the minors.