Cooley allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Cooley looked sharp early in his NHL debut, holding the Blackhawks to one goal through two periods. A third-period lapse proved to be the 26-year-old netminder's undoing, as he gave up three goals in the span of 1:23 before Chicago added an empty-netter. Cooley had gone 6-6-2 with an .891 save percentage for AHL Rochester this season before he was acquired by San Jose at the trade deadline. With Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) returning as soon as Tuesday, Cooley could soon find himself back in the minors.