Cooley gave up five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Cooley was spotted a 4-0 lead early in the second period, but he let the Blackhawks back in. Seth Jones then completed Chicago's comeback 18 seconds into overtime. Cooley has now allowed nine goals on 61 shots over his two NHL appearances since he was dealt from the Sabres to the Sharks at the trade deadline. Mackenzie Blackwood is the Sharks' starter, but they'll likely continue to give Cooley ample looks down the stretch to see if he can help them during their rebuilding years.