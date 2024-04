Cooley will patrol the road crease during Thursday's matchup with the Kraken, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cooley was fantastic in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win. He'll try to secure his second career NHL victory in a middling road matchup with a Seattle squad that's 17-17-6 at home this year.