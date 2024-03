Cooley is expected to make his NHL debut Sunday in Chicago, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Cooley will patrol the visiting crease. Cooley was dealt from Buffalo to San Jose at the trade deadline. Cooley was 6-6-2 with a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 14 appearances with AHL Rochester before the trade. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.18 goals, 32nd in the NHL.