Cooley will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Cooley made 26 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago on March 23 during his last start. He has allowed nine goals on 61 shots in two NHL outings this season en route to a record of 0-1-1. St. Louis sits 26th in the league with 2.83 goals per contest this campaign.