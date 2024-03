Cooley will be in the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

It was thought that Mackenzie Blackhawks would get the start, but coach David Quinn is giving Cooley his second career start -- both versus the Blackhawks. He gave up four goals on 30 shots Sunday in a 5-2 loss in his NHL debut. The Sharks are 32nd in the NHL standings with 39 points, four in arrears of the Blackhawks, who are 31st.