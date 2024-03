Cooley was acquired by San Jose from Buffalo in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick Friday.

Cooley has a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 14 contests with AHL Rochester this season. The 26-year-old is likely to remain in the minors, but there is a chance the Sharks will recall him because Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) and Vitek Vanecek (lower body) are both on injured reserve.