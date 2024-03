Cooley, who was acquired from the Sabres on Friday, is on the NHL roster and expected to be available for Saturday's home game versus Ottawa, according to Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com.

Cooley has a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 14 outings with AHL Rochester this season. It remains to be seen if he'll get the start Saturday, but it would be his NHL debut if he does.