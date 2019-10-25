Sharks' Dillon Hamaliuk: Inks entry-level deal

Hamaliuk secured a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Friday.

Hamaliuk -- who was drafted by the Sharks in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- has notched five goals and five assists through the first 12 games of the year in the WHL. The 18-year-old will likely earn a training camp invite prior to the 2020-21 campaign, but may need to spend another year in juniors before making the jump to the professional ranks.