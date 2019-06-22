Sharks' Dillon Hamaliuk: Mystery man selected by Sharks

Hamaliuk was drafted 55th overall by the Sharks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is an upside play for San Jose. Hamaliuk played just 31 games (26 points) for WHL Seattle this past season and scouts had a difficult time getting a read on the big man because he was seemingly never in the lineup. When Hamaliuk is at his best, he has displayed flashes of being a dominant power forward. While not a burner, Hamaliuk is an underrated passer who can generate offense in a variety of different ways. Guys like Serron Noel (Florida) and Isaac Ratcliffe (Philadelphia) were big kids viewed as long-term projects in their draft years and now they are two of the better prospects in the league. Hamaliuk has similar potential, but it's going to be a process.