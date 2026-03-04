Orlov logged a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

Orlov snapped a 12-game point drought with the helper. Despite his recent struggles on offense, he has maintained a power-play role for the Sharks. The defenseman has put together a solid season overall, earning 24 points (12 on the power play), 59 shots on net, 89 hits, 57 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 59 appearances. He has a shot to reach the 30-point mark for the first time in three years.