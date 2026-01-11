Orlov notched a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Orlov helped out on Tyler Toffoli's third-period tally, which sparked a second comeback effort for the Sharks. While Orlov hasn't scored since Dec. 11 versus the Maple Leafs, he's picked up five assists, 20 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over the 12 games since his lone goal of the campaign. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 22 points (11 on the power play), 46 shots on net, 63 hits, 46 blocked shots and 28 PIM across 44 appearances. He's a fine fill-in option in fantasy while serving on the first power-play unit in the absence of John Klingberg (lower body).