Orlov logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Orlov hasn't been as consistent on offense in November, picking up three assists over 10 appearances this month. The 34-year-old is still in a top-four role and on the second power-play unit, so he's in a good position to provide decent production in fantasy. Overall, he has 12 helpers, 28 shots on net, 29 hits, 29 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21 contests.