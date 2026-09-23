Orlov registered an assist in a 2-1 shootout loss to Vegas in Tuesday's preseason action.

Orlov's helper came off Michael Misa's power-play goal. The 35-year-old Orlov set a career high with 37 points in 82 regular-season appearances with San Jose in 2025-26 due in large part to him accumulating 18 power-play points. Orlov might retain his spot on the Sharks' top power-play unit when the 2026-27 campaign starts, but he'd be occupying that role because San Jose lacks good options. If Sam Dickinson develops as hoped, then he might snatch that job away from Orlov. Jacob Trouba and Darnell Nurse might also get looks on the top power-play unit, but like Orlov, Nurse and Trouba aren't ideal options, so their position would be similarly tenuous.