Orlov logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added three hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Orlov was off to a slow start to the campaign prior to Tuesday, going without a point in his first five games. The veteran defenseman is filling a top-four role and seeing some inconsistent time on the power play. He's added three shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through six outings. Orlov is unlikely to repeat his career year of 37 points in 82 games from last year, but he can be an effective all-around depth blueliner in fantasy.