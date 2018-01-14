Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Activated from injured reserve
DeMelo (illness) was brought off injured reserve Sunday and is expected to skate in Monday's tilt against Los Angeles.
DeMelo has now fully recovered from his flu-like symptoms, and will likely return to skating on the third defensive pairing with Joakim Ryan. Prior to the sickness, the 24-year-old had notched five assists in 22 games, and he needs to collect just four more points the remainder of the season to set a new career high.
