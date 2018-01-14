DeMelo (illness) was brought off injured reserve Sunday and is expected to skate in Monday's tilt against Los Angeles.

DeMelo has now fully recovered from his flu-like symptoms, and will likely return to skating on the third defensive pairing with Joakim Ryan. Prior to the sickness, the 24-year-old had notched five assists in 22 games, and he needs to collect just four more points the remainder of the season to set a new career high.