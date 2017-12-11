DeMelo avoided a potentially serious eye injury and will be fit to play in Sunday evening's game against the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

According to Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, the defenseman sustained a scratched cornea when he was hit by Alex Burrows' stick in Friday night's game, but fortunately the injury isn't serious. Demelo, a part-time player, has added two points with a plus-4 rating through 12 games this season.