DeMelo dished out a career-high three assists and was a plus-4 in Thursday's win over the Blackhawks.

DeMelo hasn't been much of an offensive contributor on the third defensive pairing this season, notching 11 points (all assists) in 46 games. The 24-year-old has aided fantasy goers with 30 PIM, but the lack of consistent offensive production makes him one to avoid in most fantasy settings.

