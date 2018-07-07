Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Earns new deal with Team Teal
DeMelo signed a new two-year contract with the Sharks on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
DeMelo will remain in the Bay Area after testing the open market for nearly one week. While the defenseman failed to score on 34 shot attempts last season, DeMelo pitched in 20 assists to complement 75 hits and 70 blocked shots, keeping him relevant in deep fantasy settings.
