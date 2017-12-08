DeMelo has dressed for the last seven games but hasn't recorded a point during that span.

The depth defenseman has recorded just 13:34 of ice time over the seven-game stretch, so it's not surprising he hasn't been able to find the scoresheet given that he accumulated just 12 points in 70 NHL contests heading into the season. DeMelo isn't exactly turning heads in any of the peripheral categories, either, with 19 hits, nine blocks, six PIM and 11 shots in 10 games this year, so go ahead and look elsewhere for fantasy help.