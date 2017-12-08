Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Making limited impact
DeMelo has dressed for the last seven games but hasn't recorded a point during that span.
The depth defenseman has recorded just 13:34 of ice time over the seven-game stretch, so it's not surprising he hasn't been able to find the scoresheet given that he accumulated just 12 points in 70 NHL contests heading into the season. DeMelo isn't exactly turning heads in any of the peripheral categories, either, with 19 hits, nine blocks, six PIM and 11 shots in 10 games this year, so go ahead and look elsewhere for fantasy help.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...