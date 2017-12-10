Demelo (head) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Wild, NHL.com reports.

As a result of DeMelo's injury, Joakim Ryan should get a look on the third pair with fellow rookie Tim Heed. There's been nothing to suggest that DeMelo's ailment is serious, but we'll likely know more about his status in the coming days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories