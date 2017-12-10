Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Shaping up to be scratched
Demelo (head) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Wild, NHL.com reports.
As a result of DeMelo's injury, Joakim Ryan should get a look on the third pair with fellow rookie Tim Heed. There's been nothing to suggest that DeMelo's ailment is serious, but we'll likely know more about his status in the coming days.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...