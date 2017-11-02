Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Sits 10 straight games
DeMelo has watched 10 consecutive games from the press box, having last appeared in a game on Oct. 7.
When Paul Martin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, DeMelo may have hoped this was his chance to get into the game-day lineup. Instead, the club called up Joakim Ryan. Barring a significant change in strategy, the 24-year-old DeMelo does not have a clear path to return to the ice any time soon.
