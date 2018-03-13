Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Tallies two assists
DeMelo had two helpers in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Monday.
The assists have come fast and furious for DeMelo recently. He's tallied seven of them over his last five games. That gives him 15 assists in 50 contests this season. Of course, he also has zero goals this year, and only three in his career.
