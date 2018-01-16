Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Two-point outing in return to action
DeMelo recorded two assists, three shots and a plus-3 rating through 13:02 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old defenseman missed the past three games because of flu-like symptoms, but he showed no ill-effects Monday. DeMelo averaged just 13:14 of ice time per contest entering this game, so considering his limited role, it's unlikely he's able to provide consistent offensive numbers moving forward. An increased role could land him on the fantasy radar, but it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most settings for the time being.
