Gambrell (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for Thursday's practice, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Gambrell exited Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Boston after blocking a shot in the second period and appears to be in serious danger of missing Friday's matchup with Winnipeg. If Gambrell's unable to go, Jonny Brodzinski will likely draw into the lineup against the Jets.

