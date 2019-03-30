Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Ascends to big club
The Sharks recalled Gambrell from AHL San Jose on Friday.
Gambrell will add depth as the Sharks approach back-to-back games beginning Saturday versus the Golden Knights. Through nine NHL games, Gambrell has yet to record a point.
