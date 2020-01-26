Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Ascends to top level
The Sharks recalled Gambrell from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
Gambrell has been in the minors for over a month now, and he'll add depth in Monday's matchup versus the Ducks. The American forward has been impressive in the AHL so far, accruing 12 points over 15 games, but his fantasy value is negligible with six points over 30 NHL contests.
