Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
The Sharks assigned Gambrell to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Gambrell was one of San Jose's final cuts from training camp, which bodes well for his chances of being a regular recall this campaign. The 2016 second-round pick was highly productive in his final season with the University of Denver last year, racking up 13 goals and 43 points in 41 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...