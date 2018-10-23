Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Back in NHL
Gambrell was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.
Fortunately for Gambrell, his frequent flip-flopping between leagues only requires him to move his gear to a different locker room inside the SAP Center. In fact, the decision to move the center around probably has more to do with cap space and having him available as an emergency depth option. Once Joe Thornton (knee) is healthy, Gambrell will likely find himself with the Barracuda on a more permanent basis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.