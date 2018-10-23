Gambrell was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Fortunately for Gambrell, his frequent flip-flopping between leagues only requires him to move his gear to a different locker room inside the SAP Center. In fact, the decision to move the center around probably has more to do with cap space and having him available as an emergency depth option. Once Joe Thornton (knee) is healthy, Gambrell will likely find himself with the Barracuda on a more permanent basis.