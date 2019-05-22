Gambrell scored his first NHL goal, but it was the Sharks' only tally in a season-ending 5-1 loss to the Blues in Tuesday's Game 6.

The second round pick from 2016 had gone without a goal in his previous 12 NHL games, but slotted into the lineup after injuries to Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski in Game 5. Gambrell produced 20 goals and 45 points with AHL San Jose in 51 regular-season games, as well as a goal and three helpers in four AHL playoff games with the Barracuda.