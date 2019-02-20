Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Bounces back to big club
The Sharks recalled Gambrell from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gambrell was just sent to minors Monday where he slotted into a game and notched an assist. The 22-year-old will come back up to keep practicing with the big club, and he may join the team for its upcoming road trip starting Thursday in Pittsburgh.
