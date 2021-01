Gambrell posted an assist and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Gambrell sat out the first three games of the year as a healthy scratch. He hadn't gone on the scoresheet entering Tuesday, as his assist on Noah Gregor's second-period goal was his first point of the season. The 24-year-old Gambrell has contributed only two shots on goal and two hits in four appearances -- he's not producing enough in any category to earn fantasy attention.