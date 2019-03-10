Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Called back up
Gambrell was recalled from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
No team has an easier time calling up players than the Sharks, who share an arena with their minor-league affiliate. Gambrell should continue to serve as an emergency depth option while Evander Kane battles an undisclosed injury, just as did in his previous call-up.
