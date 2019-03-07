Gambrell was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Gambrell's promotion is likely to serve as an emergency depth option, though it's a good indication Evander Kane (mid-body) won't be available. The 22-year-old Gambrell appeared in a mere six NHL games this season, in which he tallied four shots, 11 hits and one block while averaging a mere 8:11 of ice time.

