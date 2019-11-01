Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Dealing with hand injury
Gambrell's injury is believed to be to his left hand, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
This provides a little more clarity to what is keeping the 23-year-old out of the lineup for two games. Gambrell's injury is not considered serious, so he should be back in the near future if all goes well.
More News
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Will miss at least two contests•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Absent from practice•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Producing in bottom-six role•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Re-ups with Sharks•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Bittersweet first NHL goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.