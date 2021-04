Gambrell is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

According to coach Bob Boughner, Gambrell "will be off for a couple days," so it's safe to assume he'll miss the Sharks' next two games at a minimum. He's only picked up 11 points through 44 contests this campaign, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to track Gambrell's availability.